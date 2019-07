Cameron Tringale shot a 6-under 65, while Andrew Landry posted a 4-under 67 to finish at -16 going into the final round of the John Deere Classic.

Right behind Tringale and Landry are Bill Haas and Adam Schenk who sit at -15.

Tringale and Landry will tee off at 12:45 on Sunday, July 14 for the final round.