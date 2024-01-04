From three point land, U.T.’s Kaylie Pena, automatic. Pena, setting the school’s all-time record 164 made threes.



“My teammates hype me up the most. Telling me to shot it. My coach too,” Pena said. “Just gives me a lot of confidence to shot the ball whenever it releases my hand.”

“It’s really awesome to see her growth and just shot selection to achieve all those three pointers. She’s passed up a lot this season then in the previous three years for the good of the team,” head coach Chase Pavelonis. “Passing those shots up opens more for her later in the game. She’s picking them very wisely and knocking them down.”

Pena puts up 50 to 100 threes a day. Helping the Panthers perfect an outside and inside game with Lorena Awou.

“I really like that because it’s not all just about me. Makes the scouting report tougher for other teams,” Awou said. “She’s another shooter. Get on her and were just a great duo together.”

“You can have an outside threat and inside threat and complement around a veteran team with nine seniors,” Pavelonis said. “A multitude of athletes who can really run the floor. Drive, attack and kick out. We have all the pieces needed.”

“Besides me being a shooter, my passes out to Lorena and everybody else really helps them get open,” Pena said. “Helps myself relocate and get open, be able to get those threes off.”

A sharp shooter like Pena gives the panthers a chance to win every night.