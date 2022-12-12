Augustana College Vikings’ esports team has two conference championship wins under its belt with the possibility of more wins to come this week. The team claimed the NECC Emergents Southcentral Championship with a 3-1 victory over the Bulldogs of Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

(augustana.edu)

The Vikings entered post-season play as the No. 1 seed after going an impressive 8-0 during the regular season. The NECC championship was a best of five series, with a fast 13-3 win over the Bulldogs on Fracture. All five Vikings placed in the Top 6 in the post-game standings, with Stetson “Sezko” Gantulga, a first-year student from Mongolia, topping the leaderboard. Kashav “Zeta” Piya, a senior from Nepal, was named match MVP.

“We have been working incredibly hard for this moment and seeing our goal of winning a conference championship come to fruition means everything to us,” Zeta said. In another conference win, the Vikings’ League of Legends team finished a perfect season and went on to win the NECC Navigator Heartland conference with a 3-2 win over the Racers of Murray State University. The team won early rounds against Hawkeye Community College and Buena Vista University and went 1-2 against the Racers of Murray State. The Vikings went on to win the final two games of the series to take the title.

“We have been training to face adversity all season, we knew that if we stayed positive and stuck to the plan that we would win,” said team captain Ben “ekedar” Radeke, a junior from New Lenox, Ill. Sophomore John “Mr. Clean” Bolton, from Ingleside, Ill., went 3-0 against Southwestern Assemblies of God University to advance to the ECAC NBA2K Championship.

The championship match takes place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13 and can be viewed here.