Viola Boyz Backroad Speedway, 686 240th St., Viola, is set to celebrate America with a Firecracker Special Race on Friday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the speedway, a news release says.

All kart racers are invited to come give the speedway a run, and the public is welcome to come watch fast action kart racers from all over the Midwest race for trophies, money, tires and bragging rights. Event information can be found here.

(Viola Boyz)

A fireworks display to celebrate America will be held after the races.

A Clone 375/Clone 375 PRO Racing Special will be held at this event with a lot up for grabs including extra money and also full sets of Maxxis Tires!

JRC Performance and Trak Wraps will award the fastest qualifiers in each cClass during the Firecracker Special Race. Pits open at 4 p.m. Pit pass/spectator admission is $10.

Racing starts at 6:30 p.m. with hot laps/qualifying. All drivers must be checked in by 6:15 p.m. (if unable to be checked in by that time call Rick Dobbels, 309-507-1974.)

(Viola Boyz)

Viola Boyz Backroad Speedway is set up in a spacious rural setting just outside Viola, with plenty of pit space. It is a one-stop-shop facility with all-around-the-track seating, fuel on site for racers, food available at Hannah’s Snack Shack and Transponder rental to racers who need it.

To follow weekly points racing at Viola Boyz Backroad Speedway, visit My Race Pass here.

Classes racing include: Rookie Class, Rookie Cage Flat, Jr. 1, Jr. 2, Predator 375, Clone 375, Flat RWYB, Restricted Box Stock, Box Stock, 250 Winged Outlaw, 500 Winged Outlaw, RWYB.

For more information, visit here.