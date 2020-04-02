White Sox radio voice Ed Farmer dies

In this April 28, 2008, photo, radio broadcasters Ed Farmer, left, and Steve Stone pose in the broadcasting booth before a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox in Chicago. (Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

Ed Farmer, a former All-Star reliever who spent nearly three decades as a radio broadcaster for the Chicago White Sox, has died. He was 70.

The White Sox said Thursday he died the previous night in Los Angeles following complications from a previous illness.

Farmer worked as a radio broadcaster for the Chicago White Sox since 1991, first as an analyst for John Rooney and then as a play-by-play commentator alongside Chris Singleton, Steve Stone and his partner since 2009, Darrin Jackson.

Farmer played 11 seasons in the major leagues, including three with his hometown White Sox, and was a strong advocate for organ donation.