Another new winner emerged with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota on Saturday night at Davenport Speedway.

This time, Bryant Wiedeman of Colby, KS was the driver flashing the checkered flag and soaking up the confetti in Victory Lane. He’s the seventh different winner in Series history through the first seven races – joining Gavan Boschele, Taylor Reimer, Jade Avedisian, Chance Crum, Michael Pickens, and Chase McDermand.

The 17-year-old pilot quickly made his presence known from the third spot, rocketing by polesitter Kyle Jones to lead the second of 30 laps at the Davenport, IA 1/4-mile. He controlled the final 29 laps en route to the win, but it wasn’t without a late charge from 10th-starting Zach Daum to make things interesting.

It’s the third Xtreme Outlaw win for Toyota Racing powerhouse Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, bringing Wiedeman along with Millbridge victors Boschele and Reimer. Saturday’s triumph brings Wiedeman to five career POWRi National Midget League wins as well.

Falling short by 0.402-seconds on the final lap was Zach Daum, who rolled the bottom from 10th-to-2nd aboard the Bundy Built Motorsports, Whitz Racing Products #9M. The Pocahontas, IL native continues to lead the Xtreme Outlaw championship as the most consistent car on tour. Although winless, he’s finished in the top-10 of all seven races and owns four podium results.

Earning a special P3 finish was Kyle Jones, of Kennedale, TX, after starting from the pole position and leading the first lap. He delivered the first-ever National Midget podium finish for the Trifecta Motorsports #7U, and a season-best result for himself.

Rounding out the top-five on Saturday was a pair of Mounce/Stout Motorsports entries with Jacob Denney, of Galloway, OH, in the fourth spot and Chase McDermand, of Springfield, IL, coming home fifth.

Closing out the top-10 at Davenport was Oklahoma’s Daison Pursley in sixth, Texas’ Brenham Crouch in seventh, Illinois’ Mitchell Davis in eighth, Pennsylvania’s Gavin Miller in ninth, and Oklahoma’s Cannon McIntosh in tenth.

Xtreme Outlaw Midget Feature Results (30 Laps) – 1. 01-Bryant Wiedeman (3); 2. 9M-Zach Daum (10); 3. 7U-Kyle Jones (1); 4. 61-Jacob Denney (6); 5. 40-Chase McDermand (2); 6. 71-Daison Pursley (8); 7. 97-Brenham Crouch (5); 8. 56-Mitchell Davis (13); 9. 71M-Gavin Miller (4); 10. 08-Cannon McIntosh (7); 11. 26-Chance Crum (22); 12. 87-Jace Park (19); 13. 71K-Dominic Gorden (9); 14. 50-Daniel Adler (20); 15. 72J-Sam Johnson (21); 16. 25K-Taylor Reimer (12); 17. 84-Jade Avedisian (16); 18. 71E-Mariah Ede (15); 19. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold (17); 20. 57-Maria Cofer (11); 21. 31-Kyle Beilman (24); 22. 21K-Karter Sarff (14); 23. 19M-Ethan Mitchell (18); 24. 21E-Emilio Hoover (25); 25. 3-Adam Taylor (DNS).

UP NEXT (October) – The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota will be sidelined until mid-October when a three-race weekend through Oklahoma concludes the inaugural season. The “Sooner State” swing showcases Port City Raceway in Tulsa, OK on Thursday, October 14, and I-44 Riverside Speedway in Oklahoma City, OK on Friday & Saturday, October 15-16.