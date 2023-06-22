Ashton Winger of Senoia, Georgia was the big winner at the DIRTcar Summer Nationals race held at Davenport Speedway, Wednesday night. Winger started sixth and led the race twice for a total of 14 laps, including the last five circuits. Winger’s toughest competition came from Iowa brothers Chad and Chris Simpson.

Chad Simpson jumped out to the early lead from the pole and led the first 19 laps, before Winger went to the point for laps 20 through 28.

After a restart, Chris Simpson took the lead (laps 29-35) running the bottom. Winger fought back to take the lead on the outside and drove on to the win. The victory was his first Summer Nationals win in 2023 and seventh all-time.

Chris Simpson held on to finish second, while Jason Feger rode a late race surge to take third. Chad Simpson finished fourth with Frank Heckenast Jr. completing the top five.

Heat race wins went to Drake Troutman, Chad Simpson, and Chris Simpson. Cody Bauer won the consi. Chad Simpson set the pace in qualifying with a lap of 13.503 seconds.

Joe Beal chalked up the win in Petersen Plumbing & Heating IMCA Late Model action. Beal started third and followed Chuck Hanna and Evan Miller for the first seven laps. The “real deal” went to the bottom to take the lead for the next seven laps. Hanna came back to lead laps 15 through 18. As the leaders started to encounter lapped traffic, Beal retook the lead for good, pulling away for the victory.

At the checkers, Joel Callahan nipped Hanna for second. Following Hanna were Justin Kay in fourth and Miller in fifth. Beal, Kay, and Callahan were IMCA Late Model heat race winners.

Ben Chapman led all 15 laps of the Matzen Trucking IMCA SportMod feature for the win. Chapman drew the pole after winning his heat race and busted out to big lead. His only challenge came from Logan Veloz after the race’s final restart.

Veloz would finish second with David Engelkens a distant third. Trey Grimm and Rayce Mullen rounded out the top five.

After a well-deserved night off, it’s back to work at Davenport Speedway. Friday, June 23, the Sprint Invaders return to Davenport Speedway. Also racing will be four of our weekly classes: Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Modifieds, Matzen Trucking IMCA SportMods, Koehler Electric Street Stocks, and QCjeeps.com Sport Compacts.

Results:

Davenport Speedway

June 21, 2023 –

DIRTcar Summer Nationals

Qualifying: Chad Simpson – 13.503 seconds

Heat #1: 1. Drake Troutman; 2. Frank Heckenast Jr.; 3. Bob Gardner; 4. Justin Kay; 5. Clayton Stuckey;

Heat #2: 1. Chad Simpson; 2. Tyler Clem; 3. Kye Blight; 4. Morgan Bagley; 5. Billy Moyer Sr.;

Heat #3: 1. Chris Simpson; 2. Ashton Winger; 3. Jason Feger; 4. Billy Moyer Jr.; 5. Jeff Larson;

Semi #1: 1. Cody Bauer; 2. Austin Vincent; 3. Logan Nickerson; 4. Carson Brown; 5. Forrest Trent;

Feature: 1. Ashton Winger; 2. Chris Simpson; 3. Jason Feger; 4. Chad Simpson; 5. Frank Heckenast Jr.; 6. Bob Gardner; 7. Billy Moyer Jr.; 8. Drake Troutman; 9. Kye Blight; 10. Morgan Bagley; 11. Carson Brown; 12. Tyler Clem; 13. Mark Voigt; 14. Clayton Stuckey; 15. Austin Vincent; 16. Jeff Larson; 17. Billy Moyer Sr.; 18. Doug Tye; 19. Forrest Trent; 20. Cody Bauer; 21. Logan Nickerson; 22. Justin Kay;

IMCA Late Models

Heat #1: 1. Justin Kay; 2. Andy Nezworski; 3. Bryan Klein; 4. Mike Goben; 5. Branson Hamburg;

Heat #2: 1. Joe Beal; 2. Gary Webb; 3. Brandon Loos; 4. Don Pataska; 5. Dustin Schram;

Heat #3: 1. Joel Callahan; 2. Chuck Hanna; 3. Evan Miller; 4. Colton Leal; 5. Jesse Bodin;

Feature: 1. Joe Beal; 2. Joel Callahan; 3. Chuck Hanna; 4. Justin Kay; 5. Evan Miller; 6. Andy Nezworski; 7. Mike Goben; 8. Bryan Klein; 9. Chris Lawrence; 10. Don Pataska; 11. Chance Huston; 12. Brandon Hamburg; 13. Dustin Schram; 14. Jesse Bodin; 15. Brandon Loos; 16. Gary Webb; 17. Broderick Prescott; 18. Colton Leal; 19. Dan Kessler; 20. Josh Woodruff; 21. Nathan Balensiefen; 22. Mike Haines; (2-DNS)

IMCA SportMod

Heat #1: 1. Ben Chapman; 2. Rayce Miullen; 3. Kevin Goben; 4. Justin Schroeder; 5. David Engelkens;

Heat #2: 1. Logan Veloz; 2. Cole Stichter; 3. Kasey Williams; 4. TJ Patz; 5. Trey Grimm;

Feature: 1. Ben Chapman; 2. Logan Veloz; 3. David Engelkens; 4. Trey Grimm; 5. Rayce Mullen; 6. Kasey Williams; 7. Cole Stichter; 8. Justin Schroeder; 9. Kevin Goben; 10. Josh Marth; 11. TJ Patz; 12. Tony Kraklio; 13. Cam Mapes; 14. Don Hatfield; 15. Jaden Rice; 16. Brad Salisberry; (2-DNS)