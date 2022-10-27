Both Western Illinois basketball programs are taking to the road for the first time in their teams’ histories, playing a regular season men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader at the Vibrant Arena, 1201 River Drive in Moline on Friday, December 16.

“We are pleased to be able to schedule these games at the Vibrant Arena,” Director of Athletics, Paul A. Bubb said. “Playing basketball, and in the future other sports as well, in the Quad Cities makes sense so we can bring our programs to our students who live and attend our Quad Cities campus as well as our alumni and fans who live in the Quad Cities. We are excited to feature our men’s and women’s basketball program together on December 16 in the Quad Cities.”

(goleathernecks.com)

The Leatherneck women start the action by playing St. Xavier at 5:30 p.m. while the men take on Eureka College at 7:30 p.m. This is the first time the Western Illinois men and women have played a regular season doubleheader in Moline, but the basketball programs are no strangers to playing in the Quad Cities. The arena, then known as The MARK, hosted the Mid-Continent Conference Tournament from 1996-1999 and the Leatherneck men also played Iowa in Moline in 1996 and 1998.

The games are part of the Western Illinois season ticket package for home games. There will be an exchange for a reserved seat at Vibrant Arena for fans who buy season tickets in advance. Western Illinois will not sell individual game tickets for the game through the Western Illinois ticket office. Information on single-game tickets that will be sold through Vibrant Arena, will be made available later.

For more information on WIU Athletics, click here.