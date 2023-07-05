The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car summer stretch rolls into another doubleheader this weekend, a news release says.

After two nights in Wisconsin, “The Greatest Show on Dirt” is bound for West Burlington’s 34 Raceway on Friday, July 7, before returning to “The Badger State” on Saturday, July 8, for a stop at Wilmot Raceway where the Federated Auto Parts Larry Hillerud Memorial Badger 40 will take place. The latter will be the final Series appearance of 2023 in the state of Wisconsin.

Both tracks are relatively new to the circuit. The 34 Raceway first hosted the World of Outlaws in 2008 while Wilmot welcomed the nation’s top drivers for the first time in 2006. Friday will mark 34’s seventh World of Outlaws race, and Wilmot’s tally will grow to 11.

With a tight championship battle featuring a trio of drivers that refuse to back down, the weekend promises plenty of action. Brad Sweet continues to lead the standings but with a narrow four-point lead over David Gravel. Behind that duo, Carson Macedo remains within reach – 54 points to Sweet.

LOCAL CROPS: With two tracks in two different states, each race is expected to attract a diverse group of supporting locals with some drivers attending both.

The 34 Raceway will welcome Knoxville regulars such as Austin McCarl and Chase Randall. McCarl already topped a race there this season in April co-sanctioned by the Interstate Racing Association (IRA) and Midwest Open Wheel Association (MOWA).

West Burlington’s Josh Schneiderman plans to compete at his home track. Back in 2008 – making his first career World of Outlaws Feature start – Schneiderman earned a podium at 34 Raceway. His third place run that night remains his best career Series finish.