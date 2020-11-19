Wrigley Field designated as a National Historic Landmark

Wrigley Field has been designated as a National Historic Landmark, the Chicago Cubs announced Thursday.

In a tweet, the team said “Wrigley Field has been designated as a National Historic Landmark, affirming its significance to the city of Chicago, professional sports and American history and culture. A Hall of Fame recognition that will preserve the Friendly Confines for generations of fans to come.”

Wrigley Field has been designated as a National Historic Landmark, affirming its significance to the city of Chicago, professional sports and American history and culture.



A Hall of Fame recognition that will preserve the Friendly Confines for generations of fans to come. pic.twitter.com/6AD5MUtLNF — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) November 19, 2020

Cubs’ ownership applied for the federal status seven years ago, according to the Chicago Tribune.