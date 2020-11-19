Wrigley Field designated as a National Historic Landmark

Sports

by: WGN

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 16, 2020 file photo, Wrigley Field’s marquee displays Lakeview Pantry volunteer information in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Wrigley Field has been designated as a National Historic Landmark, the Chicago Cubs announced Thursday.

In a tweet, the team said “Wrigley Field has been designated as a National Historic Landmark, affirming its significance to the city of Chicago, professional sports and American history and culture. A Hall of Fame recognition that will preserve the Friendly Confines for generations of fans to come.”

Cubs’ ownership applied for the federal status seven years ago, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story