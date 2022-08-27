Night 2 of the Quad Cities 150 presented by Hoker Trucking LLC. is now in the books. It was a big night for Tanner English of Benton, Kentucky.

English earned his first ever World of Outlaw Case Construction Equipment Late Model victory. For his efforts, English will take home a check for $10,000.

Tanner had to qualify through a Last Chance Showdown race and started the feature in 18th position. English was third with two laps to go. Bobby Pierce was leading on the high side trying to hold off Devin Moran. On the final lap, Moran went to the middle. English hugged the bottom of the racetrack and came away with a 0.235 gap for the win over Pierce. Pierce had led thirty of the forty laps that made up the A-Main before taking second. Moran finished third after starting in the eighth position.

Behind the leaders, the finish was just as exciting. Max Blair was sixth at the white flag and on the final lap passed Ashton Winger and Dennis Erb Jr. to finish fourth. Winger edged out Erb for fifth. The best local finisher was Justin Kay in tenth.

Heat race wins went to Bobby Pierce, Ashton Winger, Ryan Gustin, and Dennis Erb Jr. Last Chance Showdowns were won by Jason Feger and Tanner English. Devin Moran set the pace in qualifying with a fast lap of 13.400 seconds

Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series debuted at Davenport in the first midget race here since 2006. The quick little racers did not disappoint. When the checkered flag flew, the XOMS had their sixth different winner in six events.

That was good news for Chase McDermand of Springfield, Illinois. Chase passed teammate Jacob Denney for the lead with four laps to go. McDermand survived the final laps and a late race restart to take the victory.

Dominic Gorden also passed Denney to finish second. Denney was followed by Daison Pursley and Gavin Miller to complete the top five.

Cannon McIntosh set the fast time in midget qualifying with a time of 14.229 seconds.

Both the Late Models and Midgets will be back to work on Saturday for Day 3 of the Quad Cities 150. The World of Outlaw Case Construction Equipment Late Models will race for $30,000-to-win.

Results:

Davenport Speedway

August 26, 2022 –

World of Outlaw Late Models

Qualifying: Devin Moran – 13.400 seconds

Heat #1: 1. Bobby Pierce; 2. Devin Moran; 3. Frank Heckenast Jr.; 4. Justin Kay; 5. Jason Feger;

Heat #2: 1. Ashton Winger; 2. Max Bair; 3. Brian Shirley; 4. Jeff Larson; 5. Mike Spatola;

Heat #3: 1. Ryan Gustin; 2. Spencer Diercks; 3. Trevor Gundaker; 4. Tyler Bruening; 5. Gordy Gundaker;

Heat #4: 1. Dennis Erb Jr.; 2. Shane Clanton; 3. Shannon Babb; 4. Billy Moyer Sr.; 5. Tanner English;

LCS #1: 1. Jason Feger; 2. Chad Finley; 3. Boom Briggs; 4. Brent Larson; 5. Josh Richards;

LCS #2: 1. Tanner English; 2. Chris Simpson; 3. Jimmy Mars; 4. Gordy Gundaker; 5. Kye Blight;

Feature: 1. Tanner English; 2. Bobby Pierce; 3. Devin Moran; 4. Max Blair; 5. Ashton Winger; 6. Dennis Erb Jr.; 7. Ryan Gustin; 8. Frank Heckenast Jr.; 9. Shane Clanton; 10. Justin Kay; 11. Chad Finley; 12. Brian Shirley; 13. Chris Simpson; 14. Jeff Larson; 15. Tyler Bruening; 16. Jason Feger; 17. Jimmy Mars; 18. Brent Larson; 19. Shannon Babb; 20. Boom Briggs; 21. Spencer Diercks; 22. Billy Moyer Jr.; 23. Gordy Gundaker; 24. Josh Richards; 25. Trevor Gundaker;

Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series

Qualifying: Cannon McIntosh – 14.229 seconds (new track record for midgets)

Heat #1: 1. Jesse Love; 2. Bryant Wiedeman; 3. Chance Crum; 4. Jacob Denney; 5. Zach Daum;

Heat #2: 1. Brenham Crouch; 2. Chase McDermand; 3. Karter Sarff; 4. Jace Park; 5. Hayden Reinbold;

Heat #3: 1. Daison Pursley; 2. Dominic Gorden; 3. Jade Avedisian; 4. Gavin Miller; 5. Maria Cofer;

LCS #1: 1. Ethan Mitchell; 2. Mitchell Davis; 3. Mariah Ede; 4. Daniel Adler; 5. Emilio Hoover;

Feature: 1. Chase McDermand; 2. Dominic Gorden; 3. Jacob Denney; 4. Daison Pursley; 5. Gavin Miller; 6. Taylor Reimer; 7. Bryant Wiedeman; 8. Chance Crum; 9. Zach Daum; 10. Kyle Jones; 11. Jace Park; 12. Jade Avedisian; 13. Karter Sarff; 14. Ethan Mitchell; 15. Maria Cofer; 16. Brenham Crouch; 17. Mitchell Davis; 18. Mariah Ede; 19. Daniel Adler; 20. Hayden Reinbold; 21. Emilio Hoover; 22. Jesse Love; 23. Cannon McIntosh; 24. Andy Baugh;