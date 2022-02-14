Skip to content
WHBF - OurQuadCities.com
Rock Island
28°
Rock Island
28°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Local Arts and Culture
State News
4 The Record
Local 4 News This Morning
National News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington DC
Local Movie Reviews
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Weather
Dog Walking Forecast
Severe Weather
Closings and Delays
Weather Cam
Winter Driving Maps
Shelter from the Storm
Power Outages
Weather Blog
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
River Bandits
Quad City Storm
High School Sports
NFL Draft
John Deere Classic
Japan 2020
Go 4 It!
The Big Game
Bears
Packers
Vikings
Features
Community Calendar
Lifestyle
Veterans Voices
Local Pros Who Know
OurQCCares
Mask Up Quad Cities
Remarkable Women of the Quad Cities
Destination Illinois
Your Ag Connection
Hunger Action Month
Battling PTSD
Black History Month
Puppy Bowl 2022
Video Center
Weather Cam
QC Traffic Cams
Living Local
About
TV Schedule
Lottery
Community Spotlight
Work for Us
Meet The News Team
Meet The WHBF Sales Team
Meet The KLJB Sales Team
Station History
Contact Us
Reception Issues?
Pass or Fail
Advertise With Us
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Deals
Contest Winners
Jobs
Search
Please enter a search term.
QC Steamwheelers Kid Contest
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Body of missing Illinois man found
Feb. 20 fundraiser planned to help Rudy’s Tacos co-owner …
Iowa State Police: Suspect had loaded stolen gun, …
Police searching for teen missing from QCA work release
Fire crews respond to tavern fire early Sunday
A Twitter List by WHBF