Skip to content
WHBF - OurQuadCities.com
Rock Island
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
4 The Record
Local 4 News This Morning
Your Local Election Headquarters
Destination Illinois
National News
Washington-DC
Video Center
Local Documentaries
Veterans Voices
Weather
Severe Weather
Dog Walking Forecast
Weather Cam
Closings and Delays
Shelter from the Storm
Sports
Local Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Quad City Storm
The Big Game
Green Bay Nation
Bear Blitz
Go 4 It!
QC Cams
Weather Cam
QC Traffic Cams
Community
Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
OurQCCares
Community Spotlight
Living Local
Lifestyle
Remarkable Women Contest
The Mel Robbins Show
Home For The Holidays
Local Pros Who Know
Get Local
Lottery
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet The News Team
Meet The WHBF Sales Team
Meet The KLJB Sales Team
Reception Issues?
Advertise With Us
Station History
Contact Us
Contests
Contest Winners
Employment
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
9
Next Alert
Closings
Closings
Butterworth Ctr/Deere-Wiman House
1
of
/
9
Closings
CLINTON COMM. COLLEGE
2
of
/
9
Closings
Clinton Moose Lodge
3
of
/
9
Closings
MUSCATINE COMM COLLEGE
4
of
/
9
Closings
Palmer Chiropractic Clinic
5
of
/
9
Closings
PALMER COLLEGE
6
of
/
9
Closings
RIVER VALLEY LIBRARY
7
of
/
9
Closings
SCOTT COMM COLLEGE
8
of
/
9
Closings
Test School District 100
9
of
/
9
accidents
Interstate 80 bridge down to one lane after several accidents
A Twitter List by Local4NewsWHBF