Skip to content
WHBF
Moline/Quad City
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
4 The Record
Your Local Election Headquarters
RI On The Record
National News
Weather
Severe Weather
Dog Walking Forecast
Weather Cam
Closings and Delays
Shelter from the Storm
Sports
Local Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
High School Sports
Steamwheelers
Go 4 It!
John Deere Classic
Chicago Cubs on KGCW
Community
Calendar
OurQCCares
Community Spotlight
Living Local
Lifestyle
Local Pros Who Know
QC Health Alert
4 Your Home
Great Summer Grilling
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The News Team
Meet The WHBF Sales Team
Meet The KLJB Sales Team
Reception Issues?
Advertise With Us
Station History
Contact Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Missing girl found safe
Adam Rossow
Go 4 It: Adam plays Vintage Football
Adam Rossow talks Iowa basketball on Fox 18 Sports Sunday
Bohannon’s huge night propels Iowa to first Big Ten win of the season
Part two: Adam Rossow on Fox 18 Sports Sunday
Part one: Adam Rossow on Fox 18 Sports Sunday
More Adam Rossow Headlines
Clutch playmaking gives Hawkeyes 4th-straight Heroes Trophy
Hawkeyes shutout Maryland on homecoming
Go 4 It: Cordova International Raceway.
Part two: Talking Hawkeyes with Adam Rossow on Fox 18 Sports Sunday
Part one: Talking Hawkeyes with Adam Rossow on Fox 18 Sports Sunday
Go 4 It: Henning vs Rossow on the Hard Court
Part two: Hawkeye Headquarters reporter Adam Rossow on Fox 18 Sports Sunday
Part one: Hawkeye Headquarters reporter Adam Rossow on Fox 18 Sports Sunday
Allen Lazard raising money for Pancreatic cancer research at NFL Combine