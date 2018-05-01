Skip to content
Missing girl found safe
Alleman Baseball
Alleman Baseball loses 7-2 at State.
Alleman Baseball down early but wins 7-5 they are going to play at State.
Late heroics propel Pioneers to super-sectionals
Alleman, UT split doubleheader in conference finale
More Alleman Baseball Headlines
Moline baseball sweeps Alleman, remains undefeated in conference play
Alleman Baseball roars past Morrison 13-7.
Spring Valley Hall tops Alleman in Fulton Sectional
Alleman Baseball rolls in Fulton Sectional 15-0.
Alleman baseball repeats as 2A regional champs
Alleman Baseball rolls to a 11-1 win in Regional play.
Part two: Alleman baseball on Fox 18 Sports Sunday
Alleman baseball secures share of Western Big Six title
Alleman Baseball beats the Rock Island Rocks 6-1 on May 4.
Alleman Baseball wins 11-1 on April 30.