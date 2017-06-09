Skip to content
Missing girl found safe
Assumption Baseball
Assumption Baseball sweeps Davenport West on June 17.
Assumption Baseball sweeps PV on June 10.
Assumption baseball repeats as state champions, secures 11th title
Assumption baseball advances to state championship
Assumption Baseball wins 5-0 at State.
Assumption Baseball punches ticket to state tournament
Assumption Baseball wins 4-2 advance to State Tournament.
Assumption’s Argo honored to be finalist for National Coach of the Year
North Scott baseball sweeps Assumption, tops MAC standings
Assumption Baseball sweeps West on June 18.
Assumption baseball sweeps North Scott
Assumption baseball sweeps Davenport West in Saturday doubleheader
Assumption baseball shuts out Waukee on the road
Assumption baseballl sweeps Bettendorf in Thursday doubleheader