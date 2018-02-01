Skip to content
Breaking News
Missing girl found safe
Augustana Vikings
Augustana’s season ends with 93-79 upset loss to Wheaton
Augustana Vikings closing in on Sweet 16 game.
Augustana ready to host NCAA games on March 1-2
Augustana will host Aurora in first D-III tournament game
Augustana Women’s Basketball comes up with a big shot and big win.
More Augustana Vikings Headlines
Augustana falls to rival Wheaton at home
Augustana Vikings gearing up for another CCIW run.
Augustana football falls to Illinois Wesleyan in home-opener
Augustana Football ready to bounce back in 2018.
Augustana men’s basketball players on Fox 18 Sports Sunday – Part Two
Augustana men’s basketball players on Fox 18 Sports Sunday – Part One
Augustana beats John Carroll 86-78 in Sweet 16 on March 9.
Augustana Vikings about to play in the Sweet 16.
Augustana wins NCAA opener 123-111.
Augustana defeats Illinois Wesleyan 88-79.