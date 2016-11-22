Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
Missing girl found safe
Augustana_vikings_basketball
Augustana Basketball reflects on fabulous season on FOX 18 Sports Sunday.
Vikings tell us about their great support during their NCAA run.
Augustana last practice at home before Final Four
Augustana Baskeball on FOX 18 Sports Sunday.
Vikings talk team dinner and Final Four on FOX 18 Sports Sunday.
Augustana Vikings Sweet 16 bound
Augustana Basketball buzzer beating weekend
Augustana Men going to the D3 NCAA Tournament.
Augustana goes to 4-0 after home opener win over Fontbonne.