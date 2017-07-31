Skip to content
WHBF
Moline/Quad City
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
4 The Record
Your Local Election Headquarters
RI On The Record
National News
Weather
Severe Weather
Dog Walking Forecast
Weather Cam
Closings and Delays
Shelter from the Storm
Sports
Local Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
High School Sports
Steamwheelers
Go 4 It!
John Deere Classic
Chicago Cubs on KGCW
Community
Calendar
OurQCCares
Community Spotlight
Living Local
Lifestyle
Local Pros Who Know
QC Health Alert
4 Your Home
Great Summer Grilling
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The News Team
Meet The WHBF Sales Team
Meet The KLJB Sales Team
Reception Issues?
Advertise With Us
Station History
Contact Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Missing girl found safe
Baseball
Spring Valley Hall baseball keeps rolling with 12-0 win over Elmwood-Brimfield
Alleman baseball begins its season with sweep of Orion
Did you know: Texas Rangers
North Scott Baseball player Tony Barreca going to Georgetown.
Central Baseball pitcher Ian Bedell going to Missouri.
More Baseball Headlines
River Bandits win 5-0 in Game 2 against Fort Wayne
River Bandits win Game 1 against Fort Wayne 6-3.
River Bandits advance to MWL Championship Series
River Bandits beat Peoria 8-5 in Game 3.
River Bandits Owner Dave Heller on FOX 18 Sports Sunday.
Clinton LumberKings win 6-4 in 10 innings on August 31.
Jay Kidwell throws first pitch at River Bandits game.
Go 4 It: Field of Dreams
Assumption Pitching stars talk about winning State on FOX 18 Sports Sunday.
Assumption Head Coach Billy Argo and players talk about winning it all.