Skip to content
WHBF
Moline/Quad City
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
4 The Record
Your Local Election Headquarters
RI On The Record
National News
Weather
Severe Weather
Dog Walking Forecast
Weather Cam
Closings and Delays
Shelter from the Storm
Sports
Local Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
High School Sports
Steamwheelers
Go 4 It!
John Deere Classic
Chicago Cubs on KGCW
Community
Calendar
OurQCCares
Community Spotlight
Living Local
Lifestyle
Local Pros Who Know
QC Health Alert
4 Your Home
Great Summer Grilling
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The News Team
Meet The WHBF Sales Team
Meet The KLJB Sales Team
Reception Issues?
Advertise With Us
Station History
Contact Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Missing girl found safe
Basketball
Nicholas Baer’s 4 siblings reflect on his tremendous Hawkeye career
Basketball brings boost to Hartford businesses
WNBA star, Olympic gold medalist Breanna Stewart aiming beyond arc to impact world
Augustana rolls to their 12th win with a 76-59 victory over North Central.
Part two: Chasson Randle on Fox 18 Sports Sunday
More Basketball Headlines
Part one: Chasson Randle on Fox 18 Sports Sunday
Chasson Randle on becoming a EuroLeague champion
Augustana men’s basketball players on Fox 18 Sports Sunday – Part Two
Augustana men’s basketball players on Fox 18 Sports Sunday – Part One
Augustana beats John Carroll 86-78 in Sweet 16 on March 9.
Augustana Vikings about to play in the Sweet 16.
Bettendorf rolls to a win over Central 69-44.
Assumption boys outlast Bettendorf in overtime
PV girls rout Clinton, clinch share of MAC title
North Scott Lady Lancers win at Bettendorf 49-39.