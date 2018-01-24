Skip to content
WHBF
Moline/Quad City
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
4 The Record
Your Local Election Headquarters
RI On The Record
National News
Weather
Severe Weather
Dog Walking Forecast
Weather Cam
Closings and Delays
Shelter from the Storm
Sports
Local Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
High School Sports
Steamwheelers
Go 4 It!
John Deere Classic
Chicago Cubs on KGCW
Community
Calendar
OurQCCares
Community Spotlight
Living Local
Lifestyle
Local Pros Who Know
QC Health Alert
4 Your Home
Great Summer Grilling
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The News Team
Meet The WHBF Sales Team
Meet The KLJB Sales Team
Reception Issues?
Advertise With Us
Station History
Contact Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Missing girl found safe
Bettendorf Basketball
Bettendorf is stopped by Dubuque Senior 64-55
Bettendorf Girls Basketball defeats North 53-46
Bettendorf Bulldogs beat North 59-47.
DJ Carton on his 49 point game at West.
Bettendorf Bulldogs defeat West 74-63 DJ Carton scores 49 in the win.
More Bettendorf Basketball Headlines
Bettendorf beats Central 61-50, DJ Carton scored 21 in the win.
Bettendorf Boys Basketball tops Assumption 63-50.
Bettendorf Bulldogs defeat PV Spartans 59-37 on December 21.
North Scott Boys come up with a 59-55 OT win against Bettendorf.
Bettendorf Boys take down Burlington 75-49.
Part two: D.J. Carton on Fox 18 Sports Sunday
Part one: D.J. Carton on Fox 18 Sports Sunday
Bettendorf beats the West Falcons 42-40.