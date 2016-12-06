Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
Missing girl found safe
Bettendorf Bulldogs Basketball
Bettendorf gets past North Scott 43-41.
Bettendorf Boys take down Burlington 75-49.
Bettendorf advances in postseason with win over West in Sub-State Semifinals
Bettendorf Boys basketball defeats Burlington
Emily Ivory sets school record as the Bettendorf Bulldogs defeated the West Falcons
Bettendorf boys basketball remains undefeated after they beat Davenport West
Bettendorf coach Curtis Clark and center Mark Kallenberger discuss win over Assumption
Bettendorf girls top Sherrard in the IHMVCU Shootout
Bettendorf Girls Basketball defeats North Scott
Bettendorf boys hand Lancers first loss of the season
Bettendorf Girls Basketball tops the Assumption Knights