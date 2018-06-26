Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
Missing girl found safe
Bettendorf
Bettendorf keeps MAC girls soccer title hopes alive with win over Clinton
Go 4 It: Dancing at the Family Museum
Bettendorf signing day
Nicholas Baer’s 4 siblings reflect on his tremendous Hawkeye career
Go 4 It: Pool battle in Bettendorf.
More Bettendorf Headlines
Bettendorf runs past North 68-52
Bettendorf boys keep pace in MAC with win at North
Bettendorf girls outlast North 51-46
Go 4 It: Coaches 3-point challenge.
Bettendorf Girls defeat North 56-54.
Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley athletes sign on to college programs
MAC Boys Basketball Coaches on upcoming season.
Bettendorf Football expecting tough game against PV.
Bettendorf football blanks Cedar Rapids Washington at home
PV baseball rallies for win over Bettendorf