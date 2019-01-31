Skip to content
WHBF
Moline/Quad City
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
4 The Record
Your Local Election Headquarters
RI On The Record
National News
Weather
Severe Weather
Dog Walking Forecast
Weather Cam
Closings and Delays
Shelter from the Storm
Sports
Local Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
High School Sports
Steamwheelers
Go 4 It!
John Deere Classic
Chicago Cubs on KGCW
Community
Calendar
OurQCCares
Community Spotlight
Living Local
Lifestyle
Local Pros Who Know
QC Health Alert
4 Your Home
Great Summer Grilling
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The News Team
Meet The WHBF Sales Team
Meet The KLJB Sales Team
Reception Issues?
Advertise With Us
Station History
Contact Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Missing girl found safe
Big Game
How to get free tickets to the NFL Draft and top things to see in Nashville
Miami ready to host Super Bowl LIV in 2020 after prepping for years
CBS’ James Brown: If greatness defined by rings, Tom Brady has no equal
Behind the microphone at Super Bowl Radio Row
Reggie Wayne on why it matters if you’ve been to the big game before
More Big Game Headlines
Chris Myers: Why the Rams will defeat Patriots in championship thriller
Big Game Bound: James Brown, Chris Myers talk Rams-Patriots
Why Super Bowl pros say Atlanta could be too much of a good thing for the young Rams
Atlanta steps up security for Super Bowl LIII
ESPN anchor: Fans probably taking Rams coach Sean McVay for granted
Favorite Halftime Shows: MJ, Prince, Bruno, Beyonce most popular
Middleweight champion has best reason to root for Rams
Big Game Memorabilia: Helmet signed by 111 HOF legends could fetch top dollar
ESPN’s Sage Steele: Tom Brady is the greatest of all-time
Take a break before game day with Super Bowl Experience