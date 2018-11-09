Skip to content
Brea Beal
38th annual QC Times ‘Salute to Sports’ winners
Brea Beal event on March 22 in Rock Island.
Rock Island drops super-sectional 66-48 to Mother McAuley
Rock Island Lady Rocks ready for Sectional title game.
Lady Rocks earn fifth-straight trip to sectional final with 52-37 win over Normal Community
Rocks secure regional title
Beal goes out in style in Rocks win over UT
Brea Beal sets conference scoring record in Rock Island’s win over Moline, 70-53
Rock Island Lady Rocks defeat Galesburg 51-31.
IHMVCU Shootout: Rock Island beats North Scott
Rock Island Lady Rocks stay unbeaten with 65-40 win at Moline.
Brea Beal reaches 2,000 career points
Rock Island Lady Rocks win opener 69-60.
Interview with Brea Beal
Brea Beal makes it official South Carolina.