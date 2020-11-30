Skip to content
WHBF - OurQuadCities.com
Rock Island
25°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus Resources
Local 4 News This Morning
Your Local Election Headquarters
4 The Record
Local 4 News en Español
Illinois Capitol News
National News
Washington DC
Local Documentaries
Local Movie Reviews
Local Podcasts
Weather
Severe Weather
Summer Fishin’ Contest
Dog Walking Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Cam
Winter Driving Maps
Shelter from the Storm
Power Outages
Sports
Local Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
High School Sports
Quad City Storm
Steamwheelers
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Go 4 It!
Masters Report
The Big Game
Bears
Packers
Vikings
Video Center
QC Traffic Cams
Weather Cam
Features
Community Calendar
Lifestyle
Local Pros Who Know
Get Local
OurQCCares
QC Health Alert
Mask Up Quad Cities
Local 4 Gives Back
Keep Calm & Carry Out
Military Thank You & Holiday Greetings
Home for the Holidays
Path To Patriotism
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
Gaming & Pop Culture | VENN
Living Local
About
TV Schedule
Lottery
Community Spotlight
Meet The News Team
Meet The WHBF Sales Team
Meet The KLJB Sales Team
Station History
Reception Issues?
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Pass or Fail
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Remarkable Women of the Quad Cities
Contest Winners
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Central De Witt Sabers
Central De Witt Sabers win opener in OT
Video
A Twitter List by WHBF