Clinton
Bettendorf keeps MAC girls soccer title hopes alive with win over Clinton
Clinton girls earn 52-36 road win at Central
North boys earn hard-fought victory over Clinton
Central boys basketball stays unbeaten with 67-47 win over Clinton
Clinton starts fast, defeats Burlington 27-14
More Clinton Headlines
Clinton wins by one at West 40-39.
PV girls rout Clinton, clinch share of MAC title
Pleasant Valley boys shutdown down Clinton
Clinton LumberKings win 6-4 in 10 innings on August 31.
Clinton and Davenport North split a MAC baseball doubleheader
LumberKings beat Cedar Rapids 9-6.
LumberKings blast Wisconsin 11-3
Bettendorf boys soccer opens substate playoffs with 6-0 win over Clinton
LumberKings score early and win 8-3 over Great Lakes.
River Bandits defeat Lumberkings in their first matchup of the season