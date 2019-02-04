Skip to content
Columbus News
Down to two teams, ‘The Big Tournament Live’ looks ahead to the National Championship game
WATCH: Hours before the games begin, ‘The Big Tournament Live’ previews the Final Four
WATCH: ‘The Big Tournament Live’ takes a look at Friday’s Final Four practices
WATCH: ‘The Big Tournament Live’ previews Sunday’s Elite 8 games
WATCH: ‘The Big Tournament Live’ previews Saturday’s Elite 8 matchups
Ohio man’s perfect bracket busted during Sweet 16
NCAA tournament economic boon to host cities, businesses
The Big Tournament: Previewing Sunday’s NCAA tournament games
Tennessee holds off Colgate to advance to NCAA second round
The Big Tournament: Previewing Friday’s NCAA tournament games
Columbus welcomes first and second round games of NCAA tournament
The Big Tournament: Previewing all of Thursday’s NCAA tournament games
Patriots defeat Rams in Super Bowl LIII, 13-3