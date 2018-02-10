Skip to content
WHBF
Moline/Quad City
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
4 The Record
Your Local Election Headquarters
RI On The Record
National News
Weather
Severe Weather
Dog Walking Forecast
Weather Cam
Closings and Delays
Shelter from the Storm
Sports
Local Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
High School Sports
Steamwheelers
Go 4 It!
John Deere Classic
Chicago Cubs on KGCW
Community
Calendar
OurQCCares
Community Spotlight
Living Local
Lifestyle
Local Pros Who Know
QC Health Alert
4 Your Home
Great Summer Grilling
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The News Team
Meet The WHBF Sales Team
Meet The KLJB Sales Team
Reception Issues?
Advertise With Us
Station History
Contact Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Davenport Assumption
Assumption earns share of MAC girls soccer title by routing West
PV girls tennis seizes another MAC title
Assumption girls soccer stays perfect, rolls past Pleasant Valley
Assumption Girls Soccer wins 5-0.
Assumption Softball Signing Day event.
More Davenport Assumption Headlines
Assumption defeated by West Delaware 66-59
Assumption gets past North 63-48
Assumption girls stay in third-place MAC tie with win over Muscatine
Assumption boys take down Burlington by 17
Iowa Football: Jake Gervase Senior year reflections.
Camp Capsule: Assumption seeking offensive stars after losing a pair to graduation
Assumption softball: Still winning, but with a little different formula
Assumption blanks Bellevue Marquette in regional semifinal
Davenport North boys run past Assumption 70-50
Assumption boys outlast Bettendorf in overtime