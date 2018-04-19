Skip to content
Davenport Central
Central nips CR Kennedy 61-56
Central boys beat Burlington 88-67
Clinton girls earn 52-36 road win at Central
Central boys run past PV by 13
PV girls lock down Central 59-23
More Davenport Central Headlines
Muscatine girls defeat Central 45-39
Central boys basketball stays unbeaten with 67-47 win over Clinton
Davenport Central notches second-straight win with 45-7 rout of Davenport West
Blue Devils quick start propels them to 44-7 win over Burlington
Pleasant Valley routs Central for first victory of 2018
Central gets first win over season by routing North 42-15
North Scott evens record with blowout win against Davenport Central
Central Softball wins opener, North takes nightcap.
Pleasant Valley boys soccer holds off Central 3-2
Central Signing Day on April 18, 2018