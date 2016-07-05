Skip to content
Davenport West
West baseball sweeps Mediapolis
Assumption earns share of MAC girls soccer title by routing West
PV girls keep rolling with win over West
Davenport Central notches second-straight win with 45-7 rout of Davenport West
Davenport West shuts out United Township 21-0
More Davenport West Headlines
North Scott wins MAC baseball title with sweep of West
Davenport West boys rout Burlington 65-48
Bettendorf boys basketball gets important road win at West
Davenport Central handily defeats Davenport West 43-7
Assumption softball sweeps Davenport West in MAC softball showdown
Bettendorf baseball with a pair of walk-off wins over Davenport West
Davenport West baseball’s dream season comes to an end
West baseball tops North Scott 10-7 in ten innings
Pleasant Valley softball cruises past West 9-0
West baseball sweeps Central at home