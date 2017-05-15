Skip to content
WHBF
Moline/Quad City
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
4 The Record
Your Local Election Headquarters
RI On The Record
National News
Weather
Severe Weather
Dog Walking Forecast
Weather Cam
Closings and Delays
Shelter from the Storm
Sports
Local Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
High School Sports
Steamwheelers
Go 4 It!
John Deere Classic
Chicago Cubs on KGCW
Community
Calendar
OurQCCares
Community Spotlight
Living Local
Lifestyle
Local Pros Who Know
QC Health Alert
4 Your Home
Great Summer Grilling
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The News Team
Meet The WHBF Sales Team
Meet The KLJB Sales Team
Reception Issues?
Advertise With Us
Station History
Contact Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Davenport
River Bandits on the latest flood troubles in 2019.
Bettendorf boys soccer advances behind Harris’ hat trick
Go 4 It: Ball Transfer challenge.
Genesis Physical Therapy HitTrax
Go 4 It: Gym challenge partner wall sit.
More Davenport Headlines
River Bandits advance to MWL Championship Series
River Bandits Owner Dave Heller on FOX 18 Sports Sunday.
Central Girls Swim team opens up at new pool
Central beats Burlington 38-13 in season opener
West Falcons Baseball wins in Substate battle 11-2 at North Scott.
Go 4 It: Truck Pull
River Bandits beat Burlingon 8-1 on May 16.
River Bandits beat the Burlington Bees 7-1.
Davenport Boxer Stephen Edwards on FOX 18 Sports Sunday
West Robotics Team win Championship and talk about it on FOX 18 Sports Sunday.