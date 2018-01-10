Skip to content
Dj Carton
DJ Carton wins Slam Dunk Contest on March 18.
Iowa Boys win the All-Star Senior Showcase 106-101.
Bettendorf is stopped by Dubuque Senior 64-55
Part one: Bettendorf boys basketball on Fox 18 Sports Sunday
Part two: Bettendorf boys basketball on Fox 18 Sports Sunday
More Dj Carton Headlines
DJ Carton on his 49 point game at West.
Bettendorf Bulldogs defeat West 74-63 DJ Carton scores 49 in the win.
Bettendorf beats Central 61-50, DJ Carton scored 21 in the win.
Bettendorf boys keep pace in MAC with win at North
Bettendorf Boys Basketball tops Assumption 63-50.
D.J. Carton slams the Bulldogs to a come from behind win over Rock Island.
North Scott Boys come up with a 59-55 OT win against Bettendorf.
Iowa men’s basketball filled with Quad Cities area talent in ’18-19
Bettendorf beats the West Falcons 42-40.
North hangs on to beat Bettendorf 55-53.