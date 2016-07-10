Skip to content
Falcons
Davenport Central notches second-straight win with 45-7 rout of Davenport West
Davenport West shuts out United Township 21-0
North Scott wins MAC baseball title with sweep of West
Davenport West boys rout Burlington 65-48
West defeats Muscatine 51-37on January 5th.
Davenport Central handily defeats Davenport West 43-7
West Falcons Baseball wins in Substate battle 11-2 at North Scott.
Davenport West softball sweeps North Scott to set up MAC showdown
West Robotics and community work on FOX 18 Sports Sunday
Sylvester Turner, Mayor of Houston, welcomes Super Bowl LI
Davenport West baseball’s dream season comes to an end
West baseball tops North Scott 10-7 in ten innings
Davenport West softball pulls away late to beat Hempstead 6-2