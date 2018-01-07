Skip to content
Geneseo Girls Basketball
Geneseo Girls fall in Regional title game 56-50.
Geneseo girls roll into regional final with 90-44 win over Macomb
Geneseo Lady Leafs battle through adversity to their 17th win of the year.
Geneseo Lady Leafs roll to a 45-28 win over Ottawa.
IHMVCU Shootout: Pleasant Valley beats Geneseo
Geneseo Girls remain perfect with 51-33 win over LP
Geneseo Girls defeat Moline 60-44 on December 4.
Geneseo Girls roll to a 55-36 victory over Alleman.
Geneseo girls basketball rolls to victory over Peoria Christian
IHMVCU Shootout: North Scott rolls past Geneseo