Skip to content
WHBF
Moline/Quad City
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
4 The Record
Your Local Election Headquarters
RI On The Record
National News
Weather
Severe Weather
Dog Walking Forecast
Weather Cam
Closings and Delays
Shelter from the Storm
Sports
Local Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
High School Sports
Steamwheelers
Go 4 It!
John Deere Classic
Chicago Cubs on KGCW
Community
Calendar
OurQCCares
Community Spotlight
Living Local
Lifestyle
Local Pros Who Know
QC Health Alert
4 Your Home
Great Summer Grilling
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The News Team
Meet The WHBF Sales Team
Meet The KLJB Sales Team
Reception Issues?
Advertise With Us
Station History
Contact Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Geneseo Maple Leafs
Rock Island Softball defeats Geneseo 3-2.
Geneseo Girls Soccer defeats Alleman 4-0.
Geneseo girls roll into regional final with 90-44 win over Macomb
Alleman uses big second half to defeat Geneseo
Sterling stays undefeated with 43-7 win at Geneseo
More Geneseo Maple Leafs Headlines
Sterling flexes muscle early, routs Geneseo 45-8
Geneseo football gets ready for the 2017 season
Geneseo soccer enjoys nice start to the season
Geneseo falls in home playoff game versus Triad
Geneseo gets past Kaneland in close game