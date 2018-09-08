Skip to content
High School Football
Awareness and information changing mindset on sports-related concussions
Fulton wins big at E-P, secures spot in Illinois Class A playoffs
Sterling Newman extends winning streak to six with 54-7 win over Riverdale
Orion stays perfect with 44-7 victory over Fulton
Pleasant Valley wins 49-35 shootout over Muscatine
Blue Devils quick start propels them to 44-7 win over Burlington
Fulton outlasts Morrison to retain the Wooden Shoe
Assumption earns second win of the season with 40-7 win at Clinton
Sterling stays undefeated with 43-7 win at Geneseo
Pleasant Valley routs Central for first victory of 2018
Bettendorf suffers first loss to No. 3 Cedar Falls
North Scott wins defensive battle 7-6 over Western Dubuque
Central gets first win over season by routing North 42-15
Clinton starts fast, defeats Burlington 27-14
Fulton edges Bureau Valley 20-12