Skip to content
WHBF
Moline/Quad City
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
4 The Record
Your Local Election Headquarters
RI On The Record
National News
Weather
Severe Weather
Dog Walking Forecast
Weather Cam
Closings and Delays
Shelter from the Storm
Sports
Local Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
High School Sports
Steamwheelers
Go 4 It!
John Deere Classic
Chicago Cubs on KGCW
Community
Calendar
OurQCCares
Community Spotlight
Living Local
Lifestyle
Local Pros Who Know
QC Health Alert
4 Your Home
Great Summer Grilling
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The News Team
Meet The WHBF Sales Team
Meet The KLJB Sales Team
Reception Issues?
Advertise With Us
Station History
Contact Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Iowa Football
Rossow’s Rants: Hawkeyes who could surprise as early entrants to 2020 NFL Draft
Fox 18 Sports Sunday: Kirk Ferentz I-Club Interview
The Wave at Kinnick prompts big support at Public House in Davenport
Trend of early entrants to NFL Draft showing no signs of slowing
Iowa Football Final Spring Practice April 26, 2019.
More Iowa Football Headlines
Hockenson, Fant on the cusp of tight end history in 2019 NFL Draft
Hawkeyes tailoring schemes to best fit new faces
Rossow’s Rants: Expect Hawkeye history in Nashville (with Iowa draft projections)
Iowa Football: New players on the offense making an impact.
Hawkeyes search for versatility as they shuffle players this spring
Kirk Ferentz says defensive leadership ‘one of the big voids’ for Hawkeyes
Like my hair? Gee thanks, just CUT it
It’s a Gervase family affair at the Outback Bowl tailgate
Iowa Football: Nick Easley Outback Bowl MVP
Hawkeyes come through in clutch to win wild Outback Bowl