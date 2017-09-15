Skip to content
Knights
Assumption boys take down Burlington by 17
Davenport North boys run past Assumption 70-50
Assumption boys outlast Bettendorf in overtime
North girls use a huge second half to defeat Assumption
North nips Assumption in MAC boys basketball
More Knights Headlines
Assumption defeats Muscatine 69-47.
West Falcons defeat Assumption 45-44.
Assumption has 5 take part in Signing day event.
Assumption Football falls at Cedar Rapids Xavier 44-21
Assumption Football ready for unbeaten Xavier.
Assumption Head Coach Wade King enjoying his time with the Knights.
Assumption Football running into the playoffs.
Assumption Volleyball moves on after beating West Liberty 3-1.
Assumption Football rolls to a 49-21 win over Marion.
Assumption Football tops Central De Witt 56-17.