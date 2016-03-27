Skip to content
WHBF - OurQuadCities.com
Moline/Quad City
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
4 The Record
Local 4 News This Morning
Your Local Election Headquarters
RI On The Record
Destination Illinois
National News
Washington-DC
Weather
Severe Weather
Dog Walking Forecast
Weather Cam
Closings and Delays
Shelter from the Storm
Sports
Local Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
High School Sports
Steamwheelers
The Big Game
Chicago Cubs on KGCW
Bear Blitz
Green Bay Nation
Go 4 It!
Community
Calendar
OurQCCares
Community Spotlight
Living Local
Lifestyle
The Mel Robbins Show
Local Pros Who Know
Great Summer Grilling
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The News Team
Meet The WHBF Sales Team
Meet The KLJB Sales Team
Reception Issues?
Advertise With Us
Station History
Contact Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Labor Board
This week: Illinois becomes only state without a budget
A Twitter List by Local4NewsWHBF