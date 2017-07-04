Skip to content
WHBF
Moline/Quad City
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
4 The Record
Your Local Election Headquarters
RI On The Record
National News
Weather
Severe Weather
Dog Walking Forecast
Weather Cam
Closings and Delays
Shelter from the Storm
Sports
Local Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
High School Sports
Steamwheelers
Go 4 It!
John Deere Classic
Chicago Cubs on KGCW
Community
Calendar
OurQCCares
Community Spotlight
Living Local
Lifestyle
Local Pros Who Know
QC Health Alert
4 Your Home
Great Summer Grilling
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The News Team
Meet The WHBF Sales Team
Meet The KLJB Sales Team
Reception Issues?
Advertise With Us
Station History
Contact Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Emergency tower repairs under way to fix signal interruptions
Lancers
PV girls basketball nips North Scott 42-38
North Scott wins MAC baseball title with sweep of West
North Scott girls soccer nets half-dozen goals in substate semifinal win
PV girls soccer outlasts North Scott on penalty kicks
Bettendorf keeps its MAC girls soccer title hopes alive with win over North Scott
More Lancers Headlines
North Scott girls lose 55-44 to Fairfield
North Scott Lady Lancers win at Bettendorf 49-39.
North Scott Boys beat Bettendorf 40-38.
Spartans rout North Scott in MAC boys showdown
North Scott Lancers beat Clinton 67-28.
North Scott Boys top North 70-50 on January 5.
North Scott holds off West 50-42 on December 19.
North Scott Lancers defeat the PV Spartans 45-36.
North Scott Football 5-1 start to the season.
North Scott and Central Baseball split MAC doubleheader on July 3.
A Twitter List by Local4NewsWHBF