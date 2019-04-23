Skip to content
WHBF
Moline/Quad City
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
4 The Record
Your Local Election Headquarters
RI On The Record
National News
Weather
Severe Weather
Dog Walking Forecast
Weather Cam
Closings and Delays
Shelter from the Storm
Sports
Local Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
High School Sports
Steamwheelers
Go 4 It!
John Deere Classic
Chicago Cubs on KGCW
Community
Calendar
OurQCCares
Community Spotlight
Living Local
Lifestyle
Local Pros Who Know
QC Health Alert
4 Your Home
Great Summer Grilling
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The News Team
Meet The WHBF Sales Team
Meet The KLJB Sales Team
Reception Issues?
Advertise With Us
Station History
Contact Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Local News
1,500 more troops heading to Middle East amid Iran tensions
Military leaders considering plans to send more US troops to Middle East
President Trump walks out of infrastructure meeting with Democratic leaders
Trump officials brief lawmakers on alleged Iran threats; Kaine questions administration’s intentions
‘Restore Our Parks Act’ proposed to bring needed repairs for US national parks
More Local News Headlines
On ‘Military Spouses Day,’ a bipartisan effort to help spouses in their careers
Richmond educator who was named National Teacher of the Year honored in Washington
Rabbi who survived California synagogue attack attends White House National Day of Prayer event
VA launches campaign during ‘Mental Health Month’ to help prevent veteran suicides
Bill would allow military members to sue government for medical malpractices
National championship Baylor women’s hoops team visits White House
Pres. Trump vows to protect gun rights
Defense Department creates task force to combat military sexual assault crisis
Plans call for removal of Obama-era data collection of LGBTQ foster youth, parents
Kaine introduces bill to protect LGBTQ children and teens