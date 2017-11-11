Skip to content
Mac Girls Basketball
Lady Lancers start fast, defeat North 53-38
Huge fourth quarter propels PV girls past North Scott
Clinton girls earn 52-36 road win at Central
Bettendorf girls outlast North 51-46
Assumption girls stay in third-place MAC tie with win over Muscatine
More Mac Girls Basketball Headlines
PV girls lock down Central 59-23
PV girls basketball team on Fox 18 Sports Sunday – Part Two
PV girls basketball team on Fox 18 Sports Sunday – Part One
Muscatine girls defeat Central 45-39
PV girls keep rolling with win over West
PV girls basketball nips North Scott 42-38
MAC girls basketball teams join together for annual luncheon