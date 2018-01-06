Skip to content
WHBF
Moline/Quad City
Mississippi Athletic Conference
Assumption softball: Still winning, but with a little different formula
Davenport West boys rout Burlington 65-48
Davenport North boys run past Assumption 70-50
PV boys clinch share of MAC title with win over Muscatine
Assumption boys outlast Bettendorf in overtime
PV girls rout Clinton, clinch share of MAC title
Muscatine boys outlast Davenport North in overtime
Spartans rout North Scott in MAC boys showdown
Bettendorf boys run past Burlington 60-47
North girls use a huge second half to defeat Assumption
North nips Assumption in MAC boys basketball
Bettendorf boys basketball outlasts Central in overtime
North Scott girls roll past Davenport North
Assumption girls use huge second quarter to get past Bettendorf
Pleasant Valley boys shutdown down Clinton