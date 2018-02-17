Skip to content
Moline Basketball
Iowa Boys win the All-Star Senior Showcase 106-101.
Combination of talent, effort helps Billups to Moline scoring record
Moline Maroons get past Quincy 67-63.
Moline Maroons win their 10th in a row as they win at Alleman 72-58.
Moline Maroons stay perfect in WB6 with a 71-54 win over Galesburg.
More Moline Basketball Headlines
Moline Maroons come up with a big effort as they top Alleman 82-43.
Moline blasts Chicago Clark 86-61 at Wharton Field House.
Moline Maroons defeat the UTHS Panthers 67-56 on December 14.
Moline can not get past 2nd ranked Belleville West in Sectional Title game.
Moline Maroons expecting tough challenge in Sectional Final.
Moline advances to Sectional Championship game.
Moline defeats Rock Island 55-43 to advance at Pekin Sectional.
Moline to face Rock Island in Sectional game on March 6.
Moline wins Danville Regional 56-51.
Moline comes up big with win over Galesburg 66-52.