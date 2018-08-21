Skip to content
Moline Football
Moline senior football players sign to play at Iowa, MN-Crookston
Moline boys basketball routs Rockford Lutheran in home-opener
Moline football falls to Batavia in second-round
Moline Football rolls to 10-0 Batavia on November 3.
Moline Football rolls on to 2nd round of playoff behind great run attack.
More Moline Football Headlines
Moline grabs first playoff win in over a decade
Moline beats rival Rock Island, gets fifth-straight win
Moline Football leading the way in the Western Big Six.
Moline Maroons defeat Galesburg 47-3.
Moline defeats UTHS, stays perfect in conference play
Part one: Moline football on Fox 18 Sports Sunday
Moline beats Alleman on homecoming weekend
Moline Maroons get a 41-0 win at home over Rich South
Moline Maroons falls to Benet Academy at home
Moline Football ready to go after a terrific 2017 season.
