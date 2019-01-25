Skip to content
Moline Maroons
Moline Softball falls 1-0 in Super-sectional game against Joliet West.
Moline Baseball falls in extra innings 6-5 at IWU Sectional.
Moline Softball beats Rock Island 7-2 in Sectional game on May 29.
Moline Baseball rolls to a 11-1 win over the UTHS Panthers in Regional play.
Moline’s Pittington paces Class 3A state qualifiers in girls track
More Moline Maroons Headlines
Moline Signing Day event.
Moline Softball rolls over Alleman 16-0 on April 15.
Moline and UTHS Softball split their WB6 doubleheader on April 6.
Moline Baseball sweeps UTHS on April 6.
Combination of talent, effort helps Billups to Moline scoring record
Galesburg Silver Streaks beat Moline 55-54 on February 15.
Moline girls open postseason with blowout of Peoria Central
Moline senior football players sign to play at Iowa, MN-Crookston
Moline Maroons get past Quincy 67-63.
UTHS Girls Basketball wins at Moline 58-50 on January 24.
