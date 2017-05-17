Skip to content
Muscatine
A Cure for Kenzie fundraiser highlights special day for North boys soccer
PV outlasts Muscatine 50-31
Assumption girls stay in third-place MAC tie with win over Muscatine
Muscatine girls defeat Central 45-39
Pleasant Valley wins 49-35 shootout over Muscatine
Muscatine and Bettendorf split their Softball doubleheader.
Wieskamp leads Muscatine to 60-55 win over Davenport North
PV boys clinch share of MAC title with win over Muscatine
Muscatine boys outlast Davenport North in overtime
Muscatine defeats Bettendorf 50-27.
Davenport North girls basketball outlasts Muscatine
Wieskamp leads Muscatine to win at Davenport North
Joe Wieskamp breaks MAC boys basketball all-time scoring record
Davenport Assumption girls basketball nips Muscatine 59-56
Muscatine’s Joe Wieskamp Gatorade Player of the Year celebration.
Rivalry trophy history
Floyd of Rosedale: Iowa-Minnesota rivalry history
Heartland Trophy: Iowa-Wisconsin rivalry history
The Heroes Game: Iowa-Nebraska rivalry history
