Emergency tower repairs under way to fix signal interruptions
North Scott Lancers
North Scott falls to Cedar Falls in State Semifinals 35-27.
North Scott Lancers advance at State with 56-38 win over Ames.
North Scott Lancers going to State after winning 55-40.
North Scott Lancers share MAC Title after winning 66-36.
North Scott beats Burlington at the Pit 63-46.
More North Scott Lancers Headlines
Lady Lancers start fast, defeat North 53-38
North Scott Lancers get past Assumption 48-46 on January 26.
North Scott Boys roll over PV 62-38.
North Scott Football falls at home 45-21 to Western Dubuque.
North Scott Lancers roll over WSR in playoff opener 39-9.
North Scott Football is gearing up for a home playoff game.
North Scott Volleyball picks up 3-0 win over Muscatine.
North Scott wins defensive battle 7-6 over Western Dubuque
North Scott Lancers sweep Davenport West Falcons
North Scott edges Pleasant Valley on the road
