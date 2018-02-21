Skip to content
WHBF
Moline/Quad City
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
4 The Record
Your Local Election Headquarters
RI On The Record
National News
Weather
Severe Weather
Dog Walking Forecast
Weather Cam
Closings and Delays
Shelter from the Storm
Sports
Local Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
High School Sports
Steamwheelers
Go 4 It!
John Deere Classic
Chicago Cubs on KGCW
Community
Calendar
OurQCCares
Community Spotlight
Living Local
Lifestyle
Local Pros Who Know
QC Health Alert
4 Your Home
Great Summer Grilling
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The News Team
Meet The WHBF Sales Team
Meet The KLJB Sales Team
Reception Issues?
Advertise With Us
Station History
Contact Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
North Scott
North Scott outlasts Pleasant Valley 42-38
Huge fourth quarter propels PV girls past North Scott
PV girls basketball nips North Scott 42-38
North Scott Football is gearing up for a home playoff game.
North Scott wins defensive battle 7-6 over Western Dubuque
More North Scott Headlines
North Scott Baseball falls to Western Dubuque 7-4.
North Scott Baseball tops West 3-2 on July 18.
North Scott wins MAC baseball title with sweep of West
North Scott girls soccer nets half-dozen goals in substate semifinal win
Iowa’s Jenni Fitzgerald: From North Scott to the QC Sports Hall of Fame
PV girls soccer outlasts North Scott on penalty kicks
Bettendorf keeps its MAC girls soccer title hopes alive with win over North Scott
Iowa Boys beat the Illinois Boys team 111-106 in the Senior Showcase All-Star game.
North Scott Lancers battle but lose 52-44.
North Scott girls lose 55-44 to Fairfield
A Twitter List by Local4NewsWHBF
Rivalry trophy history
Floyd of Rosedale: Iowa-Minnesota rivalry history
Heartland Trophy: Iowa-Wisconsin rivalry history
Cy-Hawk Trophy: Iowa-Iowa State rivalry history
The Heroes Game: Iowa-Nebraska rivalry history
More Hawkeye rivalries